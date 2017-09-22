The Barn hosting Cancer Benefit for Daniela Waxler

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- An area business is joining the fight to help a young women battling cancer.

The Barn is hosting a benefit for Daniela Waxler to raise funds for medical bills and other expenses not covered by insurance. The event will begin at 4 pm Saturday, September 22nd and feature live music, a 50/50 raffle as well as several auctions.

“We are going to have a silent auction. There will also be a big-ticket items for a live auction that includes some paintings donated by local artist Dan Monoski, a signed basketball by Kevin Martin as well as a picture and a signed football and picture from former NFL player Jalil Carter who played for the Minnesota Vikings.” said Waxler’s Friend, Jocelyn Martin.

Waxler remains optimistic and thankful for the support from the community but said the fight is something all too familiar.

“I have stage 2 breast cancer. I was diagnosed July 21st. I found it pretty quickly. It’s a scary experience to go through, I just lost my mom on October 4th two years ago to lung cancer and I went through that entire process with her and it’s just a whole new experience to go through it yourself.”

The Barn will also donate a portion of the drink and food sales from Saturday to Waxler.