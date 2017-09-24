Bautista has 2 hits in home finale, Blue Jays beat Yanks 9-5

TORONTO (AP) — Jose Bautista had two hits and a walk in what was likely his final home game with the Toronto Blue Jays, leaving to a standing ovation during the ninth inning of a 9-5 win over the New York Yankees on Sunday.

Bautista, who turns 38 next month, is hitting .203 with 22 homers and 62 RBIs, and Toronto appears unlikely to exercise its half of a $17 million mutual option.

Aaron Judge homered twice for the Yankees, increasing his AL-leading total to 48 — one shy of the major league rookie record set by Mark McGwire in 1987. Judge has 11 home runs in September.

A day after clinching a postseason berth, New York dropped five games behind AL East-leading Boston with seven games to play. The Yankees’ lead over Minnesota for the top AL wild card was cut to 4½ games.