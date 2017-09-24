Bayern forgets Bundesliga troubles with beer at Oktoberfest

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich players forgot about their troubles in the Bundesliga for a few hours with a visit to the traditional Oktoberfest beer festival.

Wearing leather trousers and accompanied by partners in traditional Alpine dirndl dresses, players enjoyed 1-liter jugs of beer on Saturday in Munich.

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic says, “It’s important for the players to be able to get their heads free sometimes.”

Bayern, which visits Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday, has been unimpressive in the German league so far. It lost to Hoffenheim in the third round and let a two-goal lead slip at home in Friday’s draw with Wolfsburg.

Defender Mats Hummels says, “Paris away is definitely one of the toughest five games in Europe at the moment. We’re not playing the football we’d like.”