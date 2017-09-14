Big 12 SPOTLIGHT: Results show what 3 new coaches inherited

The results so far for Oklahoma, Texas and Baylor clearly reflect the situations inherited by the Big 12’s three new head coaches.

Matt Rhule never expected his job at Baylor to be easy when taking over in the aftermath of a sexual assault scandal. The Bears have lost twice to teams that never before had beaten a Power Five team.

Texas has had plenty of ups and downs since being the Big 12’s last national champ 12 seasons ago. The Longhorns gave up 51 points in losing coach Tom Herman’s debut, then rebounded with a shutout victory.

Lincoln Riley is a first-time head coach with the 10-time Big 12 champion Sooners. With their Heisman Trophy-caliber quarterback, they have a win over Ohio State and are No. 2 in the AP poll.

___

More college football coverage at http://collegefootball.ap.org/ and www.Twitter.com/AP_Top25