Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville seeks volunteers

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Big Brother Big Sisters Club of Zanesville is looking for volunteers to become mentors for local kids.

Big Brother Big Sisters is a community program that matches a volunteer to a child who could use some extra help. Executive Director of the Zanesville BBBS, Jenni Masterson, says volunteers can choose between 11 community programs including school based programs and community based programs.

“So a community based big will meet with a child for a couple of hours twice a month, whereas a school based meets at the school during lunch hour one day a week for the school year. So it’s just one hour a week for the school year.”

In addition to looking for volunteers, BBBS is gearing up for their Buckeye Pep Rally. The pep rally will feature many activities including raffles and an auction. Proceeds from the rally will go to benefit the many programs BBBS offers to children in Muskingum, Guernsey, Morgan, and Noble Counties.

“We’re really excited because our Buckeye Pep Rally is starting to gear up. It’s held November 17th at the Fairgrounds. We have a full buffet, we have a DJ, we have lots of different raffles.”

If you’re interested in being a big or attending the pep rally you can visit the BBBS website at bbbsz.org.