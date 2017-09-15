Big Sandy Superstore celebrates Grand Opening

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- An employee owned Ohio business has decided to expand to Zanesville and Friday, September 15th marks their grand opening.

Big Sandy Superstore opened its doors on Maple Avenue in the old H-H Gregg building. Big Sandy offers their “superstore” experience which includes everything from furniture, appliances, bedding and electronics all under one roof.

“We have trained sales professionals and they are trained in each department so if you are coming in specifically looking for a certain product we are going to have that right associate that can explain the differences the features and the benefits for those customers. ” said General Manager, Dustin Hague.

Hague said they believe Zanesville is a good fit and are excited for what the future holds.

“There was really a need for another furniture store. there is not a lot to choose from here in Zanesville so we are proud to be here. We like the location and we think that Zanesville really needed and wanted us here. “

Big Sandy Superstore is accepting applications and are open Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 9 pm and Sunday from 1 pm to 6 pm.