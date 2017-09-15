Boston’s new home run: A marathon staged inside Fenway Park

BOSTON (AP) — Fenway Park has seen its share of runs over the years — but none quite like this.

The Fenway Park Marathon on Friday will take 50 runners around the outfield of Boston’s storied stadium 116 times to cover the classic 26.2-mile distance.

It’s being billed as the first marathon race to be run entirely within the confines of a Major League Baseball park.

Longtime Boston Marathon race director Dave McGillivray organized the unusual event. It’ll be staged while the Red Sox are on the road against the Rays in Florida.

McGillivray says it’s the culmination of a dream he had as a boy, when he aspired to play second base for the Sox.