Boy Scouts prepare for annual Popcorn Sale

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The boys are back in town and bringing popcorn for their annual fundraiser.

The Boy Scouts of America are kicking off their Popcorn Sale this Friday, September 29th. The sale will run through October with flavors ranging from the classic butter or cheddar to the sweet chocolate caramel to even a bold salsa. While the sale funds Boy Scout activities, Field Director, Jeff Pickett, said it also teaches them an important life lesson.

“The big thing about the popcorn sale is what it does in developing young men. It gets them away from their shyness. You know even if someone says no that is a great learning opportunity, now I hope nobody says no when a Scout asks them to buy popcorn, however, if someone does, it teaches a Scout that no is ok.”

Participating scouts have a chance to win a wide variety of prizes based on how much they sell but Scout, Owen Headley, noted selling popcorn is much more than earning prizes.

“Its been helping my troop gain money and the council so we can have our camps improved and go on more camp outs with the troop and get more troop gear if necessary and help council buildings.”

Over two-thirds if the proceeds this year will go back to the local Muskingum Valley Council.