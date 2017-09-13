Braves score 7 off Scherzer in victory over Nats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dansby Swanson smacked a bases-loaded, two-run single off Washington ace Max Scherzer in the seventh inning, Matt Kemp hit a grand slam two batters later and the Atlanta Braves beat the Nationals 8-2 on Wednesday.

Atlanta scored six runs in the seventh, and five were charged to Scherzer (14-6), who walked the bases loaded and was allowed to remain in the game despite having thrown 114 pitches. Swanson then hit a 1-0 pitch to left to make it 4-2.

The Nationals intentionally walked Freddie Freeman before manager Dusty Baker went to the bullpen. Kemp then drilled Brandon Kintzler’s first offering to left for his seventh career grand slam and first since 2011.

Washington has dropped back-to-back games since clinching the NL East on Sunday.

Scherzer, who had not lost since June 21 and had won six decisions in a row, allowed seven runs over six-plus innings — the most he has yielded since giving up seven to the Chicago Cubs on May 6, 2016.

Atlanta rookie Luiz Gohara (1-1) needed only 71 pitches to complete six innings and secure his first major league victory.

