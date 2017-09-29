Brazil great Marta refuses to join boycott of confederation

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil great Marta says she will not join a boycott against the country’s soccer confederation.

The five-time FIFA player of the year says she disagrees with the firing of coach Emily Lima but will not follow the actions of teammates Cristiane, Fran and Rosana.

In an interview with channel SporTV, Marta avoided criticizing the Brazilian soccer confederation for appointing Oswaldo Alvarez to succeed Lima and wished him luck.

Alvarez was Brazil’s coach until 10 months ago, when he was fired and replaced by Lima.

On Wednesday, striker Cristiane announced she was retiring from the national team because of Lima’s firing and the confederation’s management of the team.

On Thursday, midfielder Fran and defender Rosana followed.