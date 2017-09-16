Brazilian player apologizes for offensive gesture in Japan

OSAKA, Japan (AP) — Brazilian tennis player Guilherme Clezar has apologized for an offensive gesture during a Davis Cup match against Japan.

The International Tennis Federation said Saturday it fined Clezar $1,500 for “unsportsmanlike conduct.”

The 24-year-old Clezar appeared to deliberately stretch his eyes after he had successfully challenged a line call during his singles match on Friday with Yuichi Sugita.

In a post on the Facebook page of the Brazil Tennis Federation, Clezar said he “never had the slightest intention to be aggressive, racist, prejudiced.”

Sugita won the match 6-2, 7-5, 7-6 (5) as Japan took a 2-0 lead over Brazil in their World Group playoff in Osaka.