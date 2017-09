Browns’ Coleman breaks hand, needs surgery

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman broke his right hand during Sunday’s loss in Baltimore and is having surgery.

Coach Hue Jackson did not give a timetable on his return.

It’s the second straight season the 2016 first-round pick has broken the hand. Coleman got hurt trying to make a catch early in the fourth quarter.

Coleman missed six games as a rookie after breaking his hand in practice. When he returned, he struggled to get up to speed and finished with 33 receptions for 413 yards and three touchdowns — hardly the numbers the Browns imagined when they selected him with the 15th overall pick.

Coleman made one catch for 9 yards before getting hurt.

His loss puts further stress on a thin receiving corps. Rashard Higgins led the Browns with nine catches for 75 yards Sunday after being signed off the practice squad.