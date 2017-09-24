Buckeyes slip in AP poll after win over UNLV

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The top 25 teams in the Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

1. Alabama (52) 4-0 1,515 1

2. Clemson (8) 4-0 1,458 2

3. Oklahoma (1) 4-0 1,397 3

4. Penn St. 4-0 1,304 4

5. Southern Cal 4-0 1,247 5

6. Washington 4-0 1,188 7

7. Georgia 4-0 1,136 11

8. Michigan 4-0 1,088 8

9. TCU 4-0 1,028 16

10. Wisconsin 3-0 1,023 9

11. Ohio St. 3-1 1,016 10

12. Virginia Tech 4-0 828 13

13. Auburn 3-1 701 15

14. Miami 2-0 693 14

15. Oklahoma St. 3-1 665 6

16. Washington St. 4-0 551 18

17. Louisville 3-1 502 19

18. South florida 4-0 406 21

19. San Diego St. 4-0 365 22

20. Utah 4-0 356 23

21. Florida 2-1 342 20

22. Notre Dame 3-1 246 –

23. West Virginia 3-1 212 –

24. Mississippi st. 3-1 148 17

25. LSU 3-1 92 25

Others receiving votes: NC State 87, Duke 79, Texas Tech 40, Florida St. 35, Memphis 26, Iowa 16, Stanford 8, California 7, Colorado 5, UCF 4, Minnesota 3, Kansas St. 3, Oregon 3, Tennessee 1, Wake Forest 1.