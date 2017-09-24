Buckeyes slip in AP poll after win over UNLV

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The top 25 teams in the Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
1. Alabama (52) 4-0 1,515 1
2. Clemson (8) 4-0 1,458 2
3. Oklahoma (1) 4-0 1,397 3
4. Penn St. 4-0 1,304 4
5. Southern Cal 4-0 1,247 5
6. Washington 4-0 1,188 7
7. Georgia 4-0 1,136 11
8. Michigan 4-0 1,088 8
9. TCU 4-0 1,028 16
10. Wisconsin 3-0 1,023 9
11. Ohio St. 3-1 1,016 10
12. Virginia Tech 4-0 828 13
13. Auburn 3-1 701 15
14. Miami 2-0 693 14
15. Oklahoma St. 3-1 665 6
16. Washington St. 4-0 551 18
17. Louisville 3-1 502 19
18. South florida 4-0 406 21
19. San Diego St. 4-0 365 22
20. Utah 4-0 356 23
21. Florida 2-1 342 20
22. Notre Dame 3-1 246 –
23. West Virginia 3-1 212 –
24. Mississippi st. 3-1 148 17
25. LSU 3-1 92 25
Others receiving votes: NC State 87, Duke 79, Texas Tech 40, Florida St. 35, Memphis 26, Iowa 16, Stanford 8, California 7, Colorado 5, UCF 4, Minnesota 3, Kansas St. 3, Oregon 3, Tennessee 1, Wake Forest 1.