Carr Center’s Annual Golf Outing

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Carr Center hosted its annual Golf Outing at Eaglesticks Golf Club.

This year, 15 teams gathered to play 18 holes for a good cause. The Carr Center hosts the event each year to help raise money and awareness for their programs. The center has several programs geared towards the educational advancement of children and adults with disabilities.

“This supports our youth services department at the Carr Center,” said Kim Hosler, Executive Director at the Carr Center. “So that would be private speech therapy, toddler speech therapy, group therapy, and then also the Carr Center reading program.”

The Carr Center is a non-profit organization that focuses on helping all types of people in the community live the highest quality of life they can. The organization relies on support from the community to keep their programs running.

“Thank you, thank you to the community for supporting us. We’re a small entity in the community. We do a lot of big things and I think that people make a life in the difference of kids and seniors when they support the Carr Center.”

The teams enjoyed lunch after their rounds and the day ended with awards and prizes for the winners.