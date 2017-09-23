Carter, Norfolk St. defense handcuff Delaware St. 17-7 win

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Juwan Carter threw for 292 yards and two scores and Norfolk State’s defense stymied Delaware State in a 17-7 win on Saturday.

After taking the second half kickoff, Carter completed his first touchdown pass on an 8-yard toss to Chuma Awanna with 10:07 left in the third quarter to put Norfolk State (1-3, 1-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) out front 10-0.

The 57-yard drive was set up when Marcus Taylor returned the kickoff 38 yards to the Spartans’ 43-yard line.

Delaware State (0-4, 0-2) got on the board at the start of the fourth when Nyfease West crashed in from 2 yards out to shave the deficit to three. But the Hornets put the game away on the following drive when Carter led a 6-play, 70-yard drive that ended when he connected with Awanna from 16-yards out.

The Hornets were limited to 226 total yards of offense. Jack McDaniels threw for 156 yards and was intercepted three times.

