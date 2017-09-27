CFL won’t approve Manziel deal for this year

TORONTO (AP) — Johnny Manziel won’t be kick-starting his pro football career in the CFL this season.

The league announced Thursday it won’t approve a contract for the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner until next season, and only if he meets certain conditions stipulated by Commissioner Randy Ambrosie.

Those conditions are confidential, the league said.

Manziel will be eligible to sign a CFL contract after the season.

Ambrosie met with Manziel earlier this week in Toronto.

The league also said Manziel will remain on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ negotiation list until Nov. 30. The club has until that time to try and sign Manziel to a future contract or trade him to another team.

