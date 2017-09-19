Chesterhill Shooting Suspect Captured

A Morgan County man – who claimed he wanted to “kill cops”, is back in custody. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Kyle Giffin of Chesterhill was captured without incident Saturday just outside Malta. Last Friday Sheriff Douglas McGrath says Giffin was on Marion Street in Chesterhill and fired seven shots from a rifle. The sheriff says Giffin also said he “was going to kill them cops.” Two men were able to get the rifle from Giffin who fled into the woods when deputies arrived on the scene. The Sheriff has not announced the charges against Giffin or where he is being held.