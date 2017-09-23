Cleveland election board left unlocked will get new doors

CLEVELAND (AP) — Doors to the county elections board in Cleveland will be replaced after a former political official found the building closed but unlocked and unoccupied on a recent Saturday.

Cleveland.com reports the Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Board of Elections is investigating why its back door was unlocked when former mayor and Democratic congressman Dennis Kucinich (koo-SIN’-ich) arrived Sept. 2. He hoped to cast an early ballot in a Sept. 12 primary.

Kucinich said he entered through an unlocked public door thinking the office was open, then heard an alarm sound and searched for someone to notify but found no one.

Board officials say they’re certain no one tampered with any votes or uncast ballots.

The county’s board of control has approved $23,000 to replace the building’s front and rear doors.

