Columbus Humane Society discusses Dog Warden and Adoption Center

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Muskingum County is one step closer in improving the Dog Warden and Adoption Center.

County Commissioners and the dog warden met with the executive director of Columbus Humane Society, Rachel Finney, to discuss the current condition of the Adoption Center and plans on moving into the former Sheriffs Evidence Building.

“Review today was just a quick walk through of the existing space and some of the challenges that they are having in that space. Then looking at what is essentially an empty pull barn so there is going to need to be a lot of work to make that suitable for sheltering dogs but I think that the first step and the most important step is asking the questions of what do we need and how to we get there so I would applaud them for taking that step. ” said Finney

Taking that step is crucial in replacing what Finney considers a facility unfit for long-term stay built on outdated standards.

“The work that we do in animal sheltering today is very different then the animal shelters of years gone by. Now, our community has expectations of being able to revitalize and heal sick animals to make sure that as many animals as possible are finding new and loving homes, its different work then what was done decades ago so the facility that the county chooses to build is going to need to meet different needs. ”

After the meeting, Finney said she is optimistic that the county will be able to renovate the Sheriff’s Evidence Building into a facility that will meet community needs.