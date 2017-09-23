Community Days continues to take over Newton Township

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Community Days is in full swing in Newton Township with activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Community Days used to be a staple in the township, but eight years ago it just went away. Now the community has rallied together to bring the fun back. Community Days President Dora Maxwell says a committee worked together to plan three full days of fun activities for the whole family — and today’s activities brought out people of all ages.

“The parade started at 10 o’clock. So that lasted for about 45 minutes and we did the duck race at 11:30. We had a melon derby and then the kids, after the melon derby, they did a pinata and they blew up a melon today as well.”

Maxwell says bringing back Community Days has been heartwarming, and that it’s what the community needs. The community remembers what Community Days meant back in the day and want kids today to have fun and make great memories.

“We needed to revamp it once it was away. We took a break and a lot of kids have grown up and now they have kids of their own and they’re bringing back a lot of memories. I’ve had a lot of posts on our Facebook page saying, ‘I remember coming and doing this and what fun it is.’”

The fun is far from over. Tomorrow the Newton Township Fire Department will hold their chicken barbecue sale and there will be a car show.