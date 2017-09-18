Correction: Ohio State-Enrollment story

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — In a story Sept. 17 about enrollment at Ohio State University, The Associated Press reported erroneously the percentage of minority students on all campuses. The percentage was about 20 percent of all students, not just over 6 percent.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Ohio State says fall enrollment numbers hit record high

Ohio State University says fall enrollment hit record highs overall and at the main campus in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University says overall fall enrollment hit record highs to include the main campus in Columbus.

The university said Friday that enrollment was 66,444 students overall and 59,837 in Columbus.

The university said incoming freshmen had the highest ACT scores to date for new students and a record of 1,542 minorities in the first-year class.

The total number of minority students on all campuses rose by 6.1 percent to 13,065 students, or about 20 percent of all students, also a record.