Cory Jay Harper Memorial Golf Outing

NASHPORT, Ohio- A community gathers to remember a life gone too soon and to raise money to help others in need.

The Cory Jay Harper Memorial Fund hosted its annual golf outing at Vista Golf course. The Memorial Fund was set up to honor Cory Jay Harper who tragically died in a car accident with his best friend in 2009. Since his death his family has worked hard to keep his memory alive. Brent Harper remembers his son as a kind hearted person who never hesitated to help someone in need.

“He was such a caring and giving person. And that’s why we do this golf outing. Just to raise money for the community in his name.”

For eight years, the memorial fund has helped grieving families deal with sudden deaths, burials, and people dealing with severe medical conditions. It has also used funds raised to help out the community.

“We are here for the community, is why we’re here. Over the past seven years we’ve collected over $30,000 and gave it all back to the community. The blessing bags around Christmas time for the Zanesville homeless. The “Bet on Baylee” – we’ve donated to them for the past years. And funeral expenses for the people that cannot afford funerals.”

Teams were able to compete in multiple contests on the course including four one-in hole contests worth $5,000 each. The teams wrapped the outing up with lunch, prizes, and a silent auction.