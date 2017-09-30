COSHOCTON, Ohio- The weather is still nice as we wrap up September and many families took advantage of it visiting the Coshocton County Fair.

County fairs are known for fun rides, good food, and lots of fun and the Coshocton County Fair is no different. Filled with games, shows, food, and more it’s a place the whole family can enjoy. Cousins Lorryn Wentz and Keira Schrock spent time with their family at the fair and both girls have different reasons why they wanted to visit the fair.

“For the food,” Lorryn quickly answers. Keira follows up saying, “For rides and to hangout with family and stuff.”

The girls aren’t alone with eyeing the rides. Lindsey Stillion spent the first part of the day with her kids and now she’s looking to have her own fun.

“I had my kids here earlier, we wanted to try out the rides. Now that they’re on the their own I’m gonna try out the rides for myself.”

The fair also honored Ward Karr who is the longest serving board member for the Coshocton County Fair Board. Mr. Karr passed away early this year. The fair runs until Thursday, October 5th.