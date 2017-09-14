Country Singer Craig Morgan in Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A local bar has some country entertainment coming to Zanesville.

The Smiling Goat Saloon is bringing in country singer Craig Morgan on , 2017. General Manager, Trevor Tigner said V.I.P admission starts at 5:00 P.M. and general admissions is at 6:00 P.M.

“He’s a big national talent that’s coming to Zanesville, we’re really happy to bring him here,” Tigner said. “It’s the support from Zanesville that we’re receiving that allows us to do big shows like this. They’ve been very successful in the past and we’re really excited about bringing a national talent like this to Zanesville.”

Tigner said Joshua Melton and Casee Allen will open for Craig Morgan with the first performance slated for 7:00 P.M.

“We encourage people to show up early, come with an empty stomach, because we’re going to be serving food,” Tigner said. “We’ll have some pizza’s out there, so it’s a good opportunity for people to come in and get a good spot for the show.”

Domino’s Pizza will be served. V.I.P. tickets are sold out and general admission tickets may be purchased through Dusty Guitar Promotions , The Smiling Goat Saloon , or at the door.