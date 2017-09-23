Cruz hits 2-run shot in 9th, Mariners beat Indians 3-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Nelson Cruz hit a game-ending two-run homer in the ninth inning, lifting the Seattle Mariners over the Cleveland Indians 3-1 on Friday night.

Cruz lined a 2-1 pitch from closer Cody Allen (3-7) out to deep right-center field, snapping Seattle’s six-game skid and improving its very slim wild-card hopes. The Mariners are five games behind Minnesota for the last AL playoff spot with eight games remaining.

Cruz also cooled baseball’s hottest team. Cleveland lost for the second time since Aug. 23, a span of 29 games that included an historic 22-game winning streak. It ended a franchise-record 14-game road winning streak — the Indians hadn’t lost away from home since Aug. 20 at Kansas City.

Robinson Cano singled off Allen to open the ninth, and Cruz followed with his 36th home run.

Erasmo Ramirez shut down Cleveland for eight innings, and Edwin Diaz (4-6) pitched the ninth to cap a three-hitter.