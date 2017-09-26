Dalponte’s goal keeps Zanesville undefeated

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Both Zanesville (6-0-3) and Marietta’s (11-0-1) girls soccer teams entered Sulsberger Stadium undefeated. But only one left remaining undefeated.

Zanesville picked up an early red card and play much of the game a player down. The game was scoreless until Blue Devil senior Leikyn Dalponte scored with 12 minutes left in the second half to put Zanesville up 1-0. It was Dalponte’s tenth goal of the season.

Following a handball, the Tigers had a chance to tie the game on a free kick, but ZHS goalie Kenzie Newsom made the stop with two minutes to play to preserve the ECOL win.

“I told the girls at half time that we’re not supposed to win this game with 10. And they came out fighting in the second half. We out played them with only 10,” said Zanesville head coach Matt McCandlish.

Up next for the Blue Devils is a Thursday road game at Canal Winchester.