Darvish delivers as Dodgers beat Padres 9-3 for 100th win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yu Darvish pitched two-hit ball over seven innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers reached 100 wins in a season for the first time in 43 years, beating the San Diego Padres 9-3 on Monday night.

Logan Forsythe went 3 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs as the NL West champions moved 1½ games ahead of Cleveland for the best record in the majors and home-field advantage throughout the postseason. Los Angeles (100-57) can secure home-field edge for the entire NL playoffs Tuesday with a win and a Washington loss.

Austin Barnes hit a three-run homer for the Dodgers, who hadn’t reached the century mark since winning 102 games in 1974.

Darvish was perfect through four innings and didn’t allow a hit until Hunter Renfroe doubled with one out in the fifth. The right-hander permitted one run while striking out nine and walking none.