Democrats in race for Ohio governor face-off in 1st debate

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (AP) — Democratic candidates for Ohio governor are sparring over issues including education and the economy at the first in a series of statewide debates.

Former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, former state Rep. Connie Pillich and state Sen. Joe Schiavoni (shuh-VOHN’-ee) fielded questions Tuesday in a town hall style forum from audience members and social media. The event was moderated by Janetta King, a top policy adviser to then-Democratic Gov. Ted Strickland.

The group met at eastern Ohio’s Martins Ferry High School as two other figures — federal consumer chief Richard Cordray and tabloid TV host Jerry Springer — also are considering runs.

Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) is term-limited.