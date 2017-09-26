Disciplinary trial of cop in arrest of tennis pro concludes

NEW YORK (AP) — The internal disciplinary trial of a New York City police officer who tackled retired pro tennis player James Blake has concluded, but the details of any punishment might never be known.

City officials say that under state law, officer disciplinary records are secret.

Officer James Frascatore (fras-kuh-TOHR’-ee) mistakenly arrested Blake outside a Manhattan hotel in 2015.

Lawyers for the police watchdog group prosecuting the case recommended he forfeit 10 vacation days as a punishment.

The judge will recommend a potentially more severe punishment, including dismissal from the nation’s largest police force. The police commissioner will have the ultimate say.

Blake called for the mayor and police commissioner to fire the officer and make the decision public.