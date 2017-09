Dodgers’ Gonzalez expected to miss playoffs with back injury

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Veteran first baseman Adrian Gonzalez will not be on the Dodgers’ NL Division Series roster because of back tightness — an injury that has plagued him all season — and is expected to miss the entire postseason.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that he and Gonzalez came to the decision mutually.

“As I talked to him, and seeing how his back is and how he’s feeling, I was very disappointed,” Roberts said. “But I think right now, as it stands, we’re going to shut him down so we don’t cause more damage, get him ready for next year, and expect him to respond to rest. If something unforeseen does happen to the active guys right now, we might try to revisit Adrian.”

The 35-year-old Gonzalez started at first base on Tuesday and went 2-for-4 with a home run, his third this season. That was his first start in 15 days, and by Wednesday, the back problem had flared up again. He is batting .242 with 30 RBIs in 71 games.

Cody Bellinger, an NL Rookie of the Year candidate, figures to start at first base for Los Angeles in the postseason.

The Dodgers (101-57) have the best record in baseball and have clinched home-field advantage through the NLCS. They are still vying for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.