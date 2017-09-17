Dog agility show takes over Fieldhouse

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Parkersburg Obedience Training Club kicked off its fall dog agility competition season this weekend here at the Fieldhouse in Zanesville. Over 200 dogs and their owners took over the fieldhouse participating in events such as jumping and weaving.

People even came from around the country to participate in the event. Paula Von Gerichten came from Illinois with her two dogs Shiloh and Lambchop. She has been coming for the last ten years and says the competition isn’t the only reason she keeps coming back.

“I like the people. I like the facility. I have some friends here so that’s why I like to come.”

Jennifer Ray-Swope who brought her dog Asher to compete, agrees with Von Gerichten.

“It’s a blast. You meet a lot of new friends. You get to hang out with them. It’s a camaraderie. It’s really nice to hang out with your dog all weekend too. And it’s just you and your dogs.”

President of the the Fieldhouse, Alainna Durfee, says the event is also great for the economy in Zanesville because it draws such a large crowd.

“There are sometimes that we have up to 3,000 dogs slash owners that come into our area. And they stay in our hotels. And we’ve had a really good relationship with the local hotels here. Super 8 is our main sponsor, so they are pet friendly.”

If you want to participate in the competition, but missed this one there will be another one on Thanksgiving. The events are open to the public to attend.