It’s done: Wade makes it official, signs with Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) – Dwyane Wade says he is heading to the Cleveland Cavaliers and that Lebron James is a big reason why.

Wade made it official on Wednesday, saying he picked the cavaliers for a one-year, $2.3 million deal. It was finalized shortly after wade cleared waivers, a necessary step following his buyout agreement struck with the Chicago Bulls over the weekend.

Wade says Cleveland “believes in my talents and what i can bring to a championship contender both as a player and leader.”

Wade and James spent four seasons together with the Miami Heat, winning two championships and making the finals four times as a duo as devastating as any in league history.