Downtown Cleveland sets residency record at 15,000 people

CLEVELAND (AP) — Downtown Cleveland has set a residency record.

WKYC-TV reports (http://on.wkyc.com/2y3CGa2 ) the Downtown Cleveland Alliance found 15,000 people are now living downtown, compared to just 2,000 seventeen years ago. The nonprofit organization did not include University Circle or Ohio City in its calculations.

Alliance representative Joe Marinucci (mayr-ih-NOO’-chee) says he expects 20,000 downtown residents by 2020.

Marinucci says occupancy has held at around 95 percent over the past six years. He attributes the high occupancy rate to millennials, young professionals and empty-nesters.

The Alliance is celebrating the record with a series of events called “Downtown Days” that include food tastings, wine and a block party.

___

Online: http://www.downtowncleveland.com/

___

Information from: WKYC-TV, http://www.wkyc.com