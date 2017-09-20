Driver fleeing traffic stop crashes into tree, killing 3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police in Ohio say a driver fleeing a traffic stop crashed his vehicle into a tree, killing all three occupants.

Authorities say the crash occurred early Wednesday in Cincinnati after an attempted traffic stop. Springfield Township police say the driver made a lanes violation and a registration check showed multiple driving suspensions linked to the car’s license plate. The driver fled at a “high rate of speed,” and officers reported losing sight of the vehicle.

Cincinnati police say 36-year-old Mussah Pierre lost control of the 2013 Chevrolet Impala. They say the vehicle crossed the center line, hit a parked vehicle, overturned and hit a tree.

Police say Pierre, 35-year-old John Edwards and 21-year-old Jermaine Tucker died at the scene. Police didn’t identify their hometowns.

Authorities found handguns and marijuana inside.