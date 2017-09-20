Driver fleeing traffic stop crashes into tree, killing 3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police in Ohio say a driver fleeing a traffic stop crashed his vehicle into a tree, killing all three occupants.

Authorities say the crash occurred early Wednesday in Cincinnati’s Carthage neighborhood after an attempted traffic stop by Springfield Township police.

Cincinnati police say the 36-year-old male driver lost control of the 2013 Chevrolet Impala. They say the vehicle crossed the center line, hit a parked vehicle, overturned and hit a tree. All three men inside the car died at the scene.

Authorities haven’t identified those killed in the crash. Police say excessive speed was a factor in the crash and none of those killed wore seat belts.

Springfield Township police plan to release more information later.