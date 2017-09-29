Dutro’s Donates to Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A local car dealership is donating money to the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Zanesville.

Dutro’s Ford Lincoln Nisan Inc. has decided for every car sold in the month of October, Dutro’s will donate to the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Zanesville. Mark Falls the General Sales Manager said this is a good way to give and for the community to help as well.

“Everyone knows or has had someone who has had cancer,” Falls said. “So it’s just a good cause. We’re going to keep all the money in Zanesville. So I know there’s a lot of cancer out there. A lot of places you can send the money, we want to keep it in the community and keep it in Zanesville.”

The donation will go towards supporting those who have breast cancer.

“These funds help people locally like if you’re going to cancer treatment, it’s helping you get to and from,” Making Strides Event Lead, Sara Shallcross said. “If you lost your hair from treatment and maybe you don’t feel so good about yourself, they have a program called Look Good Feel Better. This allows you to get your makeup done and wear a wig. So this helps [those people] feel more like themselves.”

For Dutro’s Business Manager Heather Frey this is more than just supporting the community.

“I’ve been employed here for 24 years and they’re always very good about giving back to the community,” Frey said. “That’s one of our biggest things here but, it’s near and dear to my heart. Being a breast cancer survivor, I’ve been in remission for about nine years. So this one is extra special.”

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Zanesville is on October 14, 2017 from 9:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. at Ohio University Zanesville – Zane State College. To register email Amanda Hickerson at amanda.hickerson@cancer.org.