Ex-Hoosier Camion Patrick charged with criminal homicide

ALCOA, Tenn. (AP) — Former Indiana football player Camion Patrick is one of four men facing criminal homicide charges in connection with the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old from Tennessee.

Alcoa (Tennessee) police said Thursday that Patrick had been taken into custody by Indiana University police. Patrick was charged this week along with Isaiah Wright of Harriman, Tennessee. Keshawn Lonnell Hopewell and Itiq Tivone Green already were charged with criminal homicide Aug. 3 in connection with the July 25 death of Caleb Thomas Radford of Maryville, Tennessee.

Police said Radford had “multiple stab wounds.”

Indiana announced July 24 that Patrick was granted a medical hardship that ended his college football career while keeping him on scholarship. Indiana officials said Thursday that as of Wednesday, “he has been summarily suspended from the university.”

