Failed inspections threaten low-income families’ homes

CINCINNATI (AP) — An aid group is suing to stop the federal government from ending housing subsidies for low-income residents at an apartment complex in Cincinnati that failed building inspections.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that more than 100 families that take advantage of affordable housing at the Alms Hill Apartments are at risk of losing it because the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has moved to stop providing the subsidies for that complex.

The lawsuit filed by the Legal Aid Society of Greater Cincinnati alleges that residents weren’t given notice and that the government hasn’t specified what improvements are needed for the building to pass inspections.

HUD officials listened to residents’ concerns about potentially being displaced during a meeting last week, but said they wouldn’t respond directly until this coming week.