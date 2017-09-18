Falcons pass rusher Beasley sidelined with hamstring strain

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Falcons All-Pro Vic Beasley has a hamstring strain and is ruled out for at least this week’s game at Detroit.

Atlanta coach Dan Quinn declined to say if last year’s NFL sacks leader will be out longer than this week.

Quinn did say Monday that it’s too early to tell if right tackle Ryan Schraeder will be sidelined against the Lions with a concussion. He and Beasley did not return after getting injured in Sunday’s 34-23 victory over Green Bay.

Beasley grabbed his right hamstring as he was on the turf after making a tackle in the third quarter. He yelled in frustration, apparently knowing he was done for the night, as he stood up and walked off the field under his own power.

Rookie Takk McKinley will take Beasley’s place with the first-team defense.

___

