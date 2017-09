The Highway Patrol is investigating a weekend fatal motorcycle accident. Troopers say it happened Sunday around 9:00 p.m. on Byesville Road in Guernsey County. Lt. James Tracy says 51-year-old Randall Porter of Cambridge was traveling south, went off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail. The driver was thrown from the motorcycle. Lt. Tracy says alcohol is believed to be a factor in the accident.