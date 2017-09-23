Fink’s Friday Night Blitz – Ep. 5

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Here is your week 5 area high school football scoreboard.
Crooksville 32
Morgan 7
Maysville 0
John Glenn 44
Harvest Prep 50
Rosecrans 14
Northridge 20
Licking Valley 57
Philo 10
Tri-Valley 57
West Muskingum 0
Sheridan 64
Miami Trace 7
Zanesville 41
New Lexington 14
Coshocton 21
Newark 14
Olentangy Orange 50
Heath 17
Lakewood 7
Utica 13
Granville 49
Licking Heights 55
Newark Catholic 13
Ridgewood 49
Strausburg-Franklin 26
River View 13
Barnesville 21
Indian Valley 46
Buckeye Trail 7
Cambridge 34
Wheeling Park 55
Meadowbrook 48
River 14
Caldwell 7
Shadyside 41
Cameron 12
Shenandoah 28