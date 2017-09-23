Matthew Herchik

Fink’s Friday Night Blitz – Ep. 5

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Here is your week 5 area high school football scoreboard.

Crooksville 32
Morgan 7

Maysville 0
John Glenn 44

Harvest Prep 50
Rosecrans 14

Northridge 20
Licking Valley 57

Philo 10
Tri-Valley 57

West Muskingum 0
Sheridan 64

Miami Trace 7
Zanesville 41

New Lexington 14
Coshocton 21

Newark 14
Olentangy Orange 50

Heath 17
Lakewood 7

Utica 13
Granville 49

Licking Heights 55
Newark Catholic 13

Ridgewood 49
Strausburg-Franklin 26

River View 13
Barnesville 21

Indian Valley 46
Buckeye Trail 7

Cambridge 34
Wheeling Park 55

Meadowbrook 48
River 14

Caldwell 7
Shadyside 41

Cameron 12
Shenandoah 28

