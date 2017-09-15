Five Below in Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Colony Square Mall has recently welcomed a new business to Zanesville.

Five Below held their grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony this morning at 10:00 A.M. General Manager Travis Mosley said the store caters to mostly pre-teens and teens with cell phone appliances, household items, makeup, and candy.

“This has been in the making for a long time we finally found a great deal on a lease, so we’re in here ready to go,” Mosley said. “Hours are going to be from 10:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M. Except for Sunday’s is 12:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M.”

Special Leasing and Marketing Representative for the Colony Square Mall Kevin Pinson said some of the people waiting in line before the grand opening had been there since 7:00 A.M.

“I think Five Below is going to do very well from early indications, you know this is going to be great,” Pinson said. “We’re glad to have them here. As you can hear from the construction sound in the background we’re working to open early next year as well, so things are happening. We’re really excited.”

According to both Mosley and Pinson there were over 150 people who waited for the store to open. All items in the store are $5.00 or less.