ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Fifth Annual Fall Fly-In Drive-In Car Show presented by E.A.A. Vintage Chapter 22 is this Saturday September 23, 2017.

The day will start off with a pancake breakfast and registrations between 8:00 A.M. and 2:00 P.M. Tour Coordinator, Tony Morozowsky said pilot Dewey Davenport will give rides throughout the day in his 1929 Travel Air 4000 and his 1930 D-25.

“Dewey Davenport offers a unique experience with the two old-fashioned open cockpit biplanes,” Morozowsky said. “They have a radio engine, which is really unique and has a unique sound. He gives you goggles, earmuffs, and you’ll be going back in time. Back to the roaring 1920’s and 1930’s, how [barnstormer pilots] made a living.”

According to Morozowsky last year they had over 200 cars for the Fly-In Drive-In Car Show and this year they’re expecting that and more.

“It has become a really nice quality car show,” Morozowsky said. “The quality of the cars are getting better every year, the guys really bring up top quality cars and we have thirty custom-made plaque trophies to give away. Plus every car and air plane that flies in gets a dash plaque.”

A Vietnam era helicopter will be there for people to look at, lunch will be provided, and awards will be given out at 4:00 P.M. The event is taking place at the Zanesville Municipal Airport located at 850 Airport road.