Foes line up against state’s removal of inactive voters

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Opponents of Ohio’s system for removing inactive voters from rolls are lining up to urge the U.S. Supreme Court to toss the practices.

Twelve other states and the District of Columbia, 27 black congressional representatives; 17 former Justice Department officials; 36 former and current county election administrators; and Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown filed briefs Monday agreeing the system is illegal.

The American Civil Liberties Union and New York-based public advocacy group Demos sued arguing the procedures violate the National Voter Registration Act. They won in lower court and the state has appealed.

Ohio’s rules target registered voters who fail to vote in a two-year period for eventual removal from registration rolls, even if they haven’t moved and remain eligible. Ohio argues maintaining up-to-date voter rolls helps ensure election security.