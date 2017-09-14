Former NHL defenseman Noel Picard dies at 78

MONTREAL (AP) — Noel Picard, the former St. Louis Blues defenseman pictured in the famous shot of Boston star Bobby Orr flying through the air after scoring a Stanley Cup-winning goal, has died. He was 78.

The St. Louis Blues said Picard died last week in Montreal after a long battle with cancer.

Picard spent six of his eight NHL seasons with the Blues. He had 12 goals and 63 assists in 335 regular-seasons games with Montreal, St. Louis and Atlanta. In 50 games playoff games, he had two goals and 11 assists.

A funeral will be held Sept. 23 in Montreal.