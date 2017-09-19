Former UPI executive sports editor Joe Carnicelli dies at 75

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Joe Carnicelli, a former executive sports editor for United Press International in the 1970s and ’80s, has died. He was 75.

His family says he died of cancer Friday at his Arizona home.

Carnicelli joined UPI after serving in the Army and worked at the news agency for 19 years, his last eight as executive sports editor. He oversaw coverage and wrote from the major events, including Super Bowls, title fights and the Olympics.

Carnicelli left UPI in 1984, at a time the agency was facing steep financial pressures. He would later work for more than 20 years at CompuBox, the boxing statistical service that tracks punch counts.

He is survived by Peggy Carnicelli, his wife of more than 50 years; his daughter, Donna; and a grandson.