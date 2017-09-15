French Olympic delegation back in Paris feting 2024 victory

PARIS (AP) — The French Olympic delegation has been welcomed back in Paris after securing the 2024 Olympic Games at a meeting in Lima, Peru.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo waved a flag Friday as she stepped off the plane, which had been sprayed by a celebratory water-canon.

Hidalgo noted the seriousness of the undertaking for Paris, which has been targeted by extremist attacks. She said she trusts “our police and security forces to help us make these games a celebration.”

2024 is a significant date for Paris as it marks one century since its last Olympics in 1924.

The victory wasn’t a surprise. Paris and Los Angeles had worked out a deal in advance with the International Olympic Committee for Paris to get 2024 and LA the 2028 games.