Friday Preview: Maysville looks to bounce back from shutout loss

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Maysville Panthers will look to put their worst loss of the season behind them as they return home to take on the Morgan Raiders in a week six matchup.

Maysville had high hopes coming into Friday’s game with John Glenn. However, the Little Muskies jumped on Maysville early and stay on top, shutting them out 44-0. At 3-2 they’ll look to stay above .500 taking on a 1-4 Morgan team.

The Raiders’ only win came in week four when they rolled over West Muskingum, but Panther head Coach Craig Clarke said their offense can be hard to stop.

“They run some option and very few teams run the option. And you have to really prepare for that because you have to account for the fullback, pitchman and quarterback. So we had to spend a lot of time on that this week,” said Clarke.

Maysville lost in McConnelsville to Morgan last season 28-12.

You can hear Friday’s Morgan-Maysville game on Z92 Radio. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. and pre game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

Other Key Friday Night Games:

-Tri-Valley is the last team in the MVL without a conference loss. They’ll try to keep it that way when they travel to Jim Rockwell Stadium to play New Lexington.

-Licking Valley and their high powered offense will look to stay undefeated as they go to winless Lakewood. The Panthers are averaging 41 points per game this season and haven’t been held under 28 in any game.

-Sheridan and Philo will meet at Sam Hatfield Stadium in a pivotal MVL match up. Both teams only have one league loss and are looking to stay alive in the conference title race.

