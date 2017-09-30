Friday’s Scores

by Associated Press on September 30, 2017 at 1:37 am

PREP FOOTBALL

Algonquin (Jacobs) 35, Crystal Lake Central 18

Alton 50, Belleville East 26

Amundsen 34, Prosser 20

Andrew 48, Thornridge 8

Anna-Jonesboro 34, Pinckneyville 0

Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 14, Princeville 6

Antioch 28, Round Lake 0

Arcola 20, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 14

Argenta-Oreana 54, Cerro Gordo 14

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 19, Sangamon Valley 0

Auburn 48, Riverton 6

Aurora Central Catholic 52, Walther Christian Academy 18

Aurora Christian 55, Kankakee (McNamara) 28

Batavia 49, Geneva 0

Beardstown 48, Jacksonville Routt 3

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 32, Marion 28

Benton 35, Harrisburg 28

Bismarck-Henning 35, Catlin (Salt Fork) 21

Bloomington Central Catholic 55, Champaign St. Thomas More 7

Blue Ridge 20, Metro-East Lutheran 0

Bolingbrook 42, Lockport 21

Bunker Hill 59, Dupo 6

Burlington Central 55, Woodstock 16

Byron 62, Oregon 7

Camp Point Central (CSE) 28, Unity-Payson 23

Canton 44, East Peoria 14

Carbondale 41, Mount Vernon 8

Carlinville 35, Piasa Southwestern 0

Carmi White County 44, Johnston City 14

Carrollton 38, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 20

Carterville 54, Nashville 21

Centralia 41, Cahokia 30

Chatham Glenwood 35, Eisenhower 7

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 30, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 0

Chicago (Solorio Academy) 41, Westinghouse 6

Chicago Mt. Carmel 49, Brother Rice 14

Clifton Central 54, Hoopeston Area High School 7

Clinton 40, Sullivan 7

Coal City 28, Plano 3

Collinsville 49, Granite City 26

Columbia 47, Freeburg 21

Crete-Monee 47, Rich Central 28

Crystal Lake South 30, Hampshire 16

Cumberland 41, Oblong 6

Dakota 10, West Carroll 8

Danville 51, Champaign Centennial 7

Decatur St. Teresa 55, Moweaqua Central A&M 20

Dixon 53, Stillman Valley 32

Downers North 28, Oak Park River Forest 23

Downers South 18, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 0

Downs Tri-Valley 49, El Paso-Gridley 13

DuQuoin 55, Sparta 20

Dunlap 28, Washington 14

Dwight 58, S. Newton, Ind. 14

Edwardsville 62, O’Fallon 14

Effingham 41, Mahomet-Seymour 6

Eldorado 54, Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 6

Elmwood-Brimfield 60, Illini West (Carthage) 6

Eureka 35, Colfax Ridgeview 16

Fairbury Prairie Central 30, St. Joseph-Ogden 22

Fairfield 50, Edwards County 0

Farmington 40, West Prairie 6

Fenwick 47, Marmion 36

Fieldcrest 29, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 28

Fisher 47, Heyworth 29

Forreston 40, East Dubuque 7

Freeport (Aquin) 27, Orangeville 6

Galesburg 44, East Moline United 12

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 49, Rockford Christian 28

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 49, Tremont 0

Gillespie 35, Litchfield 32

Glenbard East 35, Aurora (East) 25

Glenbard South 27, Wheaton Academy 23

Glenbard West 35, Lyons 3

Greenfield-Northwestern 50, North Greene 6

Greenville 32, Roxana 8

Gurnee Warren 41, Mundelein 0

Hall 38, Monmouth-Roseville 23

Hamilton (West Hancock) 68, Macomb 20

Havana 27, Peoria Heights (Quest) 12

Herrin 49, Massac County 0

Herscher 46, Sandwich 28

Highland 50, Bethalto Civic Memorial 0

Hillcrest 68, Bremen 22

Hinsdale Central 49, Proviso West 0

Hinsdale South 51, Proviso East 6

Hononegah 49, Belvidere 13

Huntley 42, Aurora (West Aurora) 14

IC Catholic 45, Riverside-Brookfield 0

Illinois Valley Central 33, Rantoul 28

Jasper, Ind. 51, Mt. Carmel 7

Johnsburg 41, Woodstock North 7

Joliet West 21, Plainfield Central 17

Kaneland 21, Sycamore 0

Kankakee 52, Rich South 0

Kelly 14, Bogan 0

Kewanee 31, Sherrard 14

Kirkland Hiawatha 70, South Beloit 16

Knoxville 41, Abingdon 7

LaSalle-Peru 17, Ottawa 7

Lake Forest Academy 26, Rockford Christian Life 0

Lake Park 41, Metea Valley 0

Lake Zurich 27, Lake Forest 0

Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 40, Galena 0

Larkin 43, Streamwood 8

LeRoy 50, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 0

Lemont 24, Oak Forest 0

Lena-Winslow 54, Amboy-LaMoille 0

Lewistown 21, Rushville-Industry 20

Leyden 14, Addison Trail 7

Lincoln 40, Charleston 14

Lincoln Way Central 57, Stagg 14

Lincoln Way West 27, Sandburg 13

Lincoln-Way East 29, Homewood-Flossmoor 7

Lisle (Benet Academy) 49, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 13

Loyola 34, St. Rita 14

Machesney Park Harlem 33, Belvidere North 18

Manteno 42, Streator 0

Marengo 34, Mendota 27

Marist 56, St. Patrick 7

Maroa-Forsyth 56, Athens 15

Mather 31, Collins Academy 6

Metamora 49, Bartonville (Limestone) 0

Mid-County Coop 42, Monmouth United 0

Milledgeville 58, Warren 30

Minooka 38, Romeoville 12

Moline 42, Rock Island 26

Montini 56, De La Salle 27

Morgan Park 55, Brooks Academy 6

Morris 19, DeKalb 10

Morton 66, Pekin 44

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 34, Concord (Triopia) 20

Mt. Zion 26, Mattoon 17

Naperville Neuqua Valley 31, Naperville North 28

Nazareth 28, Joliet Catholic 6

Newton 50, Flora 7

Niles Notre Dame 41, Carmel 14

Normal Community 47, Bradley-Bourbonnais 7

Normal University 38, Jacksonville 20

Normal West 40, Bloomington 20

North Boone 42, Rockford Lutheran 14

Oak Lawn Richards 34, Blue Island Eisenhower 3

Orion 42, Fulton 0

Oswego 13, Oswego East 0

Ottawa Marquette 56, Rockford (Sacred Heart) 0

Pana 48, Hillsboro 34

Paris 42, Olney East Richland 20

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 57, Gilman Iroquois West 0

Peoria Notre Dame 61, Richwoods 34

Peotone 41, Westmont 0

Petersburg PORTA 28, Pittsfield-Griggsville-Perry 0

Phillips 41, South Shore 0

Plainfield North 62, Joliet Central 13

Plainfield South 42, Plainfield East 0

Pleasant Plains 28, North-Mac 21

Polo 29, River Ridge 8

Pontiac 32, Stanford Olympia 7

Prairie Ridge 42, McHenry 14

Princeton 47, Erie-Prophetstown 7

Providence 56, Hope Academy 14

Quincy 35, Rock Island Alleman 7

Quincy Notre Dame 49, Breese Mater Dei 14

Raby 66, Chicago Vocational 6

Reavis 30, Evergreen Park 13

Red Bud 27, Breese Central 14

Red Hill 32, Marshall 6

Richmond-Burton 21, Harvard 14

Ridgewood 32, Chicago Christian 28

Riverdale 15, Morrison 14

Robinson 35, Lawrenceville 9

Rochelle 41, Geneseo 7

Rochester 56, Decatur MacArthur 14

Rockford Auburn 26, Rockford Jefferson 8

Rockford East 34, Freeport 19

Rockford Guilford 31, Rockford Boylan 28

Rockridge 40, St. Bede 21

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 56, Springfield Southeast 7

Salem 56, Casey-Westfield 30

Sesser-Valier-Waltonville-Woodlawn 20, Chester 6

Shelbyville 44, Macon Meridian 7

Shepard 42, Oak Lawn Community 6

South Elgin 48, West Chicago 6

South Fork 20, Nokomis 8

Springfield 52, Springfield Lanphier 0

St. Charles East 42, Bartlett 7

St. Charles North 42, Elgin 0

St. Edward 55, Bensenville (Fenton) 21

St. Ignatius 30, St. Francis 3

St. Laurence 55, Leo 0

St. Viator 28, Woodstock Marian 21

Stark County 42, Biggsville West Central 14

Steinmetz 36, Foreman 6

Sterling 52, Yorkville 14

Sterling Newman 55, Bureau Valley 6

Stockton 45, Ashton-Franklin Center 6

Taylorville 28, Alton Marquette 7

Thornton Fractional North 42, Argo 0

Tinley Park 24, Thornton Fractional South 21

Tolono Unity 30, Monticello 13

Trenton Wesclin 44, Carlyle 38

Tri-County 27, Martinsville 20

Triad 42, Mascoutah 7

Tuscola 34, Warrensburg-Latham 18

Vandalia 76, Staunton 29

Villa Grove/Heritage 40, Palestine-Hutsonville 0

Waterloo 34, Jerseyville Jersey 28, OT

Watseka (coop) 41, Momence 21

Waubonsie Valley 35, Wheaton Warrenville South 32

West Frankfort 42, Murphysboro 36

Westchester St. Joseph 24, DePaul College Prep 14

Westville 56, Fithian Oakwood 13

Wheaton North 10, Glenbard North 7

Williamsville 14, New Berlin 7

Willowbrook 45, York 22

Wilmington 28, Lisle 25

Winnebago 48, Rock Falls 21

Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/

Keywords: Illinois, Boys, Football, Prep Scores, High School

