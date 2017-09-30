Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL
Algonquin (Jacobs) 35, Crystal Lake Central 18
Alton 50, Belleville East 26
Amundsen 34, Prosser 20
Andrew 48, Thornridge 8
Anna-Jonesboro 34, Pinckneyville 0
Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 14, Princeville 6
Antioch 28, Round Lake 0
Arcola 20, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 14
Argenta-Oreana 54, Cerro Gordo 14
Argenta-Oreana 54, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 14
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 19, Sangamon Valley 0
Auburn 48, Riverton 6
Aurora Central Catholic 52, Walther Christian Academy 18
Aurora Christian 55, Kankakee (McNamara) 28
Batavia 49, Geneva 0
Beardstown 48, Jacksonville Routt 3
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 32, Marion 28
Benton 35, Harrisburg 28
Bismarck-Henning 35, Catlin (Salt Fork) 21
Bloomington Central Catholic 55, Champaign St. Thomas More 7
Blue Ridge 20, Metro-East Lutheran 0
Bolingbrook 42, Lockport 21
Bunker Hill 59, Dupo 6
Burlington Central 55, Woodstock 16
Byron 62, Oregon 7
Camp Point Central (CSE) 28, Unity-Payson 23
Canton 44, East Peoria 14
Carbondale 41, Mount Vernon 8
Carlinville 35, Piasa Southwestern 0
Carmi White County 44, Johnston City 14
Carrollton 38, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 20
Carterville 54, Nashville 21
Centralia 41, Cahokia 30
Chatham Glenwood 35, Eisenhower 7
Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 30, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 0
Chicago (Solorio Academy) 41, Westinghouse 6
Chicago Mt. Carmel 49, Brother Rice 14
Clifton Central 54, Hoopeston Area High School 7
Clinton 40, Sullivan 7
Coal City 28, Plano 3
Collinsville 49, Granite City 26
Columbia 47, Freeburg 21
Crete-Monee 47, Rich Central 28
Crystal Lake South 30, Hampshire 16
Cumberland 41, Oblong 6
Dakota 10, West Carroll 8
Danville 51, Champaign Centennial 7
Decatur St. Teresa 55, Moweaqua Central A&M 20
Dixon 53, Stillman Valley 32
Downers North 28, Oak Park River Forest 23
Downers South 18, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 0
Downs Tri-Valley 49, El Paso-Gridley 13
DuQuoin 55, Sparta 20
Dunlap 28, Washington 14
Dwight 58, S. Newton, Ind. 14
Edwardsville 62, O’Fallon 14
Effingham 41, Mahomet-Seymour 6
Eldorado 54, Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 6
Elmwood-Brimfield 60, Illini West (Carthage) 6
Eureka 35, Colfax Ridgeview 16
Fairbury Prairie Central 30, St. Joseph-Ogden 22
Fairfield 50, Edwards County 0
Farmington 40, West Prairie 6
Fenwick 47, Marmion 36
Fieldcrest 29, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 28
Fisher 47, Heyworth 29
Forreston 40, East Dubuque 7
Freeport (Aquin) 27, Orangeville 6
Galesburg 44, East Moline United 12
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 49, Rockford Christian 28
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 49, Tremont 0
Gillespie 35, Litchfield 32
Glenbard East 35, Aurora (East) 25
Glenbard South 27, Wheaton Academy 23
Glenbard West 35, Lyons 3
Greenfield-Northwestern 50, North Greene 6
Greenville 32, Roxana 8
Gurnee Warren 41, Mundelein 0
Hall 38, Monmouth-Roseville 23
Hamilton (West Hancock) 68, Macomb 20
Havana 27, Peoria Heights (Quest) 12
Herrin 49, Massac County 0
Herscher 46, Sandwich 28
Highland 50, Bethalto Civic Memorial 0
Hillcrest 68, Bremen 22
Hinsdale Central 49, Proviso West 0
Hinsdale South 51, Proviso East 6
Hononegah 49, Belvidere 13
Huntley 42, Aurora (West Aurora) 14
IC Catholic 45, Riverside-Brookfield 0
Illinois Valley Central 33, Rantoul 28
Jasper, Ind. 51, Mt. Carmel 7
Johnsburg 41, Woodstock North 7
Joliet West 21, Plainfield Central 17
Kaneland 21, Sycamore 0
Kankakee 52, Rich South 0
Kelly 14, Bogan 0
Kewanee 31, Sherrard 14
Kirkland Hiawatha 70, South Beloit 16
Knoxville 41, Abingdon 7
LaSalle-Peru 17, Ottawa 7
Lake Forest Academy 26, Rockford Christian Life 0
Lake Park 41, Metea Valley 0
Lake Zurich 27, Lake Forest 0
Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 40, Galena 0
Larkin 43, Streamwood 8
LeRoy 50, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 0
Lemont 24, Oak Forest 0
Lena-Winslow 54, Amboy-LaMoille 0
Lewistown 21, Rushville-Industry 20
Leyden 14, Addison Trail 7
Lincoln 40, Charleston 14
Lincoln Way Central 57, Stagg 14
Lincoln Way West 27, Sandburg 13
Lincoln-Way East 29, Homewood-Flossmoor 7
Lisle (Benet Academy) 49, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 13
Loyola 34, St. Rita 14
Machesney Park Harlem 33, Belvidere North 18
Manteno 42, Streator 0
Marengo 34, Mendota 27
Marist 56, St. Patrick 7
Maroa-Forsyth 56, Athens 15
Maroa-Forsyth 56, Athens-Greenview Coop 15
Mather 31, Collins Academy 6
Metamora 49, Bartonville (Limestone) 0
Mid-County Coop 42, Monmouth United 0
Milledgeville 58, Warren 30
Minooka 38, Romeoville 12
Moline 42, Rock Island 26
Montini 56, De La Salle 27
Morgan Park 55, Brooks Academy 6
Morris 19, DeKalb 10
Morton 66, Pekin 44
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 34, Concord (Triopia) 20
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 34, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 20
Mt. Zion 26, Mattoon 17
Naperville Neuqua Valley 31, Naperville North 28
Nazareth 28, Joliet Catholic 6
Newton 50, Flora 7
Niles Notre Dame 41, Carmel 14
Normal Community 47, Bradley-Bourbonnais 7
Normal University 38, Jacksonville 20
Normal West 40, Bloomington 20
North Boone 42, Rockford Lutheran 14
Oak Lawn Richards 34, Blue Island Eisenhower 3
Orion 42, Fulton 0
Oswego 13, Oswego East 0
Ottawa Marquette 56, Rockford (Sacred Heart) 0
Pana 48, Hillsboro 34
Paris 42, Olney East Richland 20
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 57, Gilman Iroquois West 0
Peoria Notre Dame 61, Richwoods 34
Peotone 41, Westmont 0
Petersburg PORTA 28, Pittsfield-Griggsville-Perry 0
Phillips 41, South Shore 0
Plainfield North 62, Joliet Central 13
Plainfield South 42, Plainfield East 0
Pleasant Plains 28, North-Mac 21
Polo 29, River Ridge 8
Pontiac 32, Stanford Olympia 7
Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 28, Pittsfield 0
Prairie Ridge 42, McHenry 14
Princeton 47, Erie-Prophetstown 7
Providence 56, Hope Academy 14
Quincy 35, Rock Island Alleman 7
Quincy Notre Dame 49, Breese Mater Dei 14
Raby 66, Chicago Vocational 6
Reavis 30, Evergreen Park 13
Red Bud 27, Breese Central 14
Red Hill 32, Marshall 6
Richmond-Burton 21, Harvard 14
Ridgewood 32, Chicago Christian 28
Riverdale 15, Morrison 14
Robinson 35, Lawrenceville 9
Rochelle 41, Geneseo 7
Rochester 56, Decatur MacArthur 14
Rockford Auburn 26, Rockford Jefferson 8
Rockford East 34, Freeport 19
Rockford Guilford 31, Rockford Boylan 28
Rockridge 40, St. Bede 21
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 56, Springfield Southeast 7
Salem 56, Casey-Westfield 30
Sesser-Valier-Waltonville-Woodlawn 20, Chester 6
Shelbyville 44, Macon Meridian 7
Shepard 42, Oak Lawn Community 6
South Elgin 48, West Chicago 6
South Fork 20, Nokomis 8
Springfield 52, Springfield Lanphier 0
St. Charles East 42, Bartlett 7
St. Charles North 42, Elgin 0
St. Edward 55, Bensenville (Fenton) 21
St. Ignatius 30, St. Francis 3
St. Laurence 55, Leo 0
St. Viator 28, Woodstock Marian 21
Stark County 42, Biggsville West Central 14
Steinmetz 36, Foreman 6
Sterling 52, Yorkville 14
Sterling Newman 55, Bureau Valley 6
Stockton 45, Ashton-Franklin Center 6
Taylorville 28, Alton Marquette 7
Thornton Fractional North 42, Argo 0
Tinley Park 24, Thornton Fractional South 21
Tolono Unity 30, Monticello 13
Trenton Wesclin 44, Carlyle 38
Tri-County 27, Martinsville 20
Triad 42, Mascoutah 7
Tuscola 34, Warrensburg-Latham 18
Vandalia 76, Staunton 29
Villa Grove/Heritage 40, Palestine-Hutsonville 0
Waterloo 34, Jerseyville Jersey 28, OT
Watseka (coop) 41, Momence 21
Watseka/St. Anne Co-op 41, Momence 21
Waubonsie Valley 35, Wheaton Warrenville South 32
West Frankfort 42, Murphysboro 36
Westchester St. Joseph 24, DePaul College Prep 14
Westville 56, Fithian Oakwood 13
Wheaton North 10, Glenbard North 7
Williamsville 14, New Berlin 7
Williamsville 14, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly 7
Willowbrook 45, York 22
Wilmington 28, Lisle 25
Winnebago 48, Rock Falls 21
___
Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/
_____
Keywords: Illinois, Boys, Football, Prep Scores, High School