Friends of Recovery awards honors those fighting the opioid epidemic

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Today an award ceremony was held honoring individuals in the community that have gone above and beyond the call of duty helping fight the opioid epidemic.

The Friends of Recovery Awards was held at Rolling Hills United Methodist Church where 15 people were honored for their hard work. Todd Whiteman, the Superintendent of Foxfire Schools, nominated a colleague for the award.

“Friend of Recovery is an award that recognizes outstanding achievement for people who are battling drug addiction in Muskingum County.”

Nadine Curry, a Chemical Dependency Counselor at Foxfire Schools for Muskingum Behavioral Health is one of the people honored today. Curry was nominated not once, but twice for the work she does with youth. Curry is instrumental with helping kids with parents battling opioid addictions and she says the real reward is the work itself.

“It’s an award just to go there everyday and see the kids…graduation time. And see that they have succeeded in their goals and years later maybe have someone come back that’s a graduate and tell me how well their life has been. That’s more of an award to me than receiving a friends of recovery award.”

The award is given by the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board each year.